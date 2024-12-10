India and Syria have historically shared strong ties. New Delhi has consistently supported Damascus on international matters

India on Monday issued a statement expressing concern over the recent developments in Syria, where Islamist rebels have taken control, ending President Bashar al-Assad’s rule. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India is closely monitoring the situation and reaffirmed its support for a peaceful, inclusive, and Syrian-led political process that respects the interests of all sections of Syrian society.

India and Syria have historically shared strong ties. New Delhi has consistently supported Damascus on international matters. In return, Syria has backed India on sensitive issues like the Kashmir conflict, maintaining that it is an internal matter of India. This support has been significant, especially as some Islamic nations have sided with Pakistan on the issue.

India and Syria’s relationship is also marked by key diplomatic exchanges. In 1957, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Syria, where a prominent street in Damascus was named after him to symbolise the bond between the two nations.

Over the years, high-level visits strengthened ties further. Late Union Minister Arun Jaitley visited Syria in 2000, and later that year, former minister Murali Manohar Joshi represented India at the funeral of Syrian President Hafez al-Assad. Syrian Deputy Prime Minister Farouk Al-Shara visited India in 2002, followed by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit to Syria—his first in 15 years.

President Bashar al-Assad himself visited India in 2008 during the UPA government’s tenure.

As the situation in Syria unfolds, India’s focus remains on maintaining peace and stability in the region.