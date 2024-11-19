Apollo gained widespread attention after a video surfaced of him climbing the Great Pyramid of Khafre.

Tourists visiting the Giza Pyramids are now captivated by a new attraction—Apollo, a stray dog that has recently gained viral fame. As visitors explore the historic site, many are turning their attention away from the ancient structures to catch a glimpse of this charming canine.

Apollo gained widespread attention after a video surfaced of him climbing the Great Pyramid of Khafre. Thevideo, recorded by American paragliding enthusiast Alex Lang and shared by his friend Marshall Mosher, features Apollo boldly scaling the 136-meter structure and barking at birds from the top. Lang remarked on the moment, stating, "He was acting like a king."

Apollo's bold ascent rapidly gained traction online, attracting international interest and transforming him into an unlikely tourist draw.

A dog climbed all the way up the Great Pyramid of Giza..



IG: alexlang14 pic.twitter.com/oSpgSXaVGP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 15, 2024

Visitors flocked to the site in hopes of catching a glimpse of the now-celebrated "pyramid puppy." One visitor from Argentina, Diego Vega, expressed a unique bond with Apollo and his group, likening the experience to connecting with the ancient pharaohs.

Local guides have started incorporating Apollo into their tours, presenting him to visitors as though he were a mythical figure similar to Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god. Tour guide Sobhi Fakhry mentioned that stray dogs have now become integral to the narratives they share with tourists.

According to the news agency AFP, Apollo's rising fame has positively impacted local businesses. Umm Basma, a souvenir vendor near the Khafre pyramid, reported a surge in sales due to the influx of tourists eager to encounter the "pyramid dogs." The stray dog's newfound popularity has even drawn the attention of celebrities, with some reportedly purchasing permits to take photos of their pets alongside Apollo, as noted by a pyramid guard.

Apollo, a three-year-old Baladi dog, leads a pack of approximately eight dogs that roam the historic site. These local dogs are recognized for their resilience and intelligence, having adapted well to Egypt's challenging climate.

Ibrahim el-Bendary, co-founder of the American Cairo Animal Rescue Foundation, characterizes Apollo as the alpha male of the group, highlighting his strength and leadership qualities. Apollo was born among the ancient ruins, specifically in a rocky crevice within the Khafre Pyramid, where his mother, Laika, sought refuge.

Despite the tough conditions, Apollo flourished, gaining recognition for his unique curled tail and self-assured demeanor.

The global attention generated by Apollo's ascent has also shed light on the challenges faced by stray animals in Egypt. Lang and Mosher's visit motivated them to engage more closely with Cairo's stray dogs, resulting in Mosher adopting a puppy from Apollo's pack named Anubi.

She will soon be joining him in the US after receiving appropriate care in Egypt. In response to Apollo's popularity, local animal care organizations and the Egyptian government are collaborating to set up food and water stations for stray animals around the pyramids, as well as for other animals like camels and horses.

Plans are also in progress to create a permanent veterinary center at the site, which will include training for staff in animal care.

Vicki Michelle Brown, co-founder of the American Cairo Animal Rescue Foundation, believes that Apollo's story has the potential to inspire positive changes.