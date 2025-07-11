This state to have South India’s first Penguin Park, it is..., construction will cost Rs..., 2 other states already have

Mysuru in Karnataka might soon see a new attraction to attract people in large numbers. The government has proposed a plan regarding South India’s first penguin park. It will come up in Mysore's Karanji Lake, situated adjacent to the Mysuru zoo.

Mysuru in Karnataka might soon see a new attraction to attract people in large numbers. The government has proposed a plan regarding South India’s first penguin park. Karnataka’s Forest, Environment and Zoology Minister Eshwar Khandre had asked officials to submit a plan for developing a penguin park at Mysuru’s Karanji Lake, which is situated adjacent to the Mysuru zoo, to replace the existing aquarium.

State government approves construction

As per The Times of India report, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has now approved the proposal for constructing a penguin park in Mysuru. “Each zoo should develop a plan to become financially self-sustainable within the next five years and be capable of managing its own expenses,” the Minister said. The government took the decision in a board meeting of Zoo Authority of Karnataka which took place recently.

This is not the first such park dedicated to penguins in India. Before Mysuru would open it, such facilities exist in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The decision came after the authorities decided to replace the current aquarium project with a penguin park at Karanji Lake. According to some officials from the forest department, the project will be developed at an expected cost of Rs 30-40 crore. This massive amount is due to the requirement of the facility that would install special micro-climatic conditions suitable for penguins as they are suitable for only very cold environments.

How would government provide suitable environment?

To build such colder environments, the forest department will require to create suitable conditions for them at the facility. They officials would need to create artificial cooling effects and maintain temperatures below zero degrees. To make this happen, the authorities will have to power the facility round-the-clock for freezers and air conditioners to function. As per the initial plans of the state government, it will probably get four or five penguins at the park.

The Karnataka Environment Minister has stated that the forest department is fully committed to making the visitor experience better across zoos and biological parks in the state.