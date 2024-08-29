This star was brutally murdered by hammer, was chopped into 15 pieces, murderer then hid her body in...

Then, one day, the newspapers carried pictures of 11 tattoos on an unidentified body. These were the same tattoos as those on Charlotte Angie's body. When her close friends contacted her to get the news, she replied by sending a message.

You must have heard about the Shraddha Walkar murder case in 2022, where her live-in partner first murdered her, then chopped the body into pieces, and dumped them in different areas of Delhi. The killer kept messaging Shraddha's family and friends from her mobile for months to make them feel that she was alive. We are reminding you about the Shraddha Walkar murder because a similar incident happened with an Italian model and adult star Charlotte Angie in the same year.

One day suddenly Charlotte Angie left social media platforms and stopped receiving people's calls. The only means of communication were messages. Weeks passed, but no one heard her voice. Whenever someone wanted to meet her, she flatly refused.

However, when the investigation gained momentum, many shocking revelations were made. Charlotte Angie had died 2 months ago the person who was messaging from her phone was none other than her murderer.

However, when the investigation gained momentum, many shocking revelations were made. Charlotte Angie had died 2 months ago the person who was messaging from her phone was none other than her murderer.

Charlotte Angie, born in December 1995 in Sesto Calende Varese, Italy, was born as Carol Mertesi. However, she changed her name after becoming a part of adult films.

Born in a poor family, Charlotte started doing small jobs to sustain herself. At 22, she started working as a salesgirl in a perfume shop. The work was going well but she lost her job when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

When it became difficult for her to make ends meet after losing her job, she started posting bold pictures and videos on social media. With time, her list of followers started increasing and she started getting recognition all over Italy.

With time, she was given the status of an adult star and due to increasing popularity, she shifted from Sesto Calendo to Milan, Italy. Her fan following increased so much that she started getting roles in many adult films. Actress Charlotte Angie also worked in TV series like 'Fake Taxi' and 'Gonzo'.

It was on January 20, 2022, that Charlotte suddenly stopped contacting people. Be it friends, relatives, or colleagues, Charlotte started ignoring everyone's calls. She also deleted all her social media accounts.

The family members would constantly receive messages from Charlotte, in which she would claim that she was out of the country for some work and that she would soon leave the adult film industry.

According to the Telegraph report, a few months later, an elderly man passing through the ridge near the village of Palin in the Northern Italian region, 2 hours away from Milan, noticed a severed hand. The hand coming out of a black plastic bag had lavender nail paint on it. The police were informed about the same.

During the investigation, the police found about 15 pieces of a woman's body in black plastic bags, which also included a head. The pieces of the body were badly decomposed, while the head was also completely burnt, making it difficult to identify the face. As soon as the body was found, the police started investigating missing people in the area.

When the pieces of the body were put together during the postmortem, the police saw that the woman had a total of 11 tattoos on her body. The police published pictures of the 11 tattoos on her body in newspapers to identify the woman.

As soon as the pictures of the tattoos of the unidentified corpse appeared in the Italian newspapers, Charlotte Angie's friends and family members got worried because she too had the same tattoos on her body. When Charlotte, who said she was out of the country, was contacted through messages after identifying the tattoos, she replied, "These tattoos look like mine, but luckily I am fine." Charlotte's message reassured her close ones.

Charlotte was supposed to perform at the Luxi Erotic Festival being held at the lap dancing club Luxi Milano between March 11-13. Hundreds of people gathered to see Charlotte at that event, but she did not get there. This made a fan suspicious and he started gathering information about Charlotte. When there was no news of her anywhere, that fan filed a missing complaint about Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Andrea Tortoli also matched the pictures of Charlotte's tattoo with the tattoo on the dead body. The reporter started investigating secretly as soon as he got the information.

When the reporter messaged Charlotte on WhatsApp, he started getting replies within a few hours. The replies coming from Charlotte's number seemed suspicious to the reporter. He asked Charlotte to send a voice note to prove her identity, but after that, Charlotte's replies stopped coming.

When the situation seemed suspicious, the reporter informed the police. When a DNA test was conducted, the body parts turned out to be those of adult star Charlotte Angie. Now everyone's first question was that if Charlotte is dead, then who is the person who has been messaging from her number for the last two months?

Charlotte Angie's report revealed that she had been murdered months ago. The cause of her death was stated to be assault and excessive blood loss. The police intensified the investigation to reach the killer. During this time, the name of Charlotte's 43-year-old neighbor David Fontana, who was a professional banker and food blogger, came to the fore.

When he was called for questioning, he said in his statement that he knew Charlotte, but he did not know about her disappearance or murder. During the questioning, David's suspicious attitude was bothering the police. The Italian police hired some private detectives to get to the bottom of the matter, from whom it was found out that David and Charlotte were seen together on several occasions a few months ago.

The police also got hold of some CCTV footage of their meetings. Finally, after getting information about their closeness, the police issued a search warrant for David's house. On searching the house, they found black plastic bags similar to the one in which Charlotte's body was found. The police immediately sealed the house, called the forensic team, and arrested David.

After changing his statement many times, David finally told the real story. He told that Charlotte had come to his house to meet him on January 20. After dinner, both of them were making love while playing erotic games, he had tied Charlotte to the bed. They were recording the video using a hammer when David lost his temper and attacked Charlotte with a hammer. The tied Charlotte could not defend herself and David, in a fit of madness, killed her by hitting her with a hammer many times. The video that David had recorded just before her death was recovered from his phone.

After the murder, he cut the body into 15 pieces, crushed the face, and then set it on fire. After the murder, David hid the pieces of Charlotte's body in the refrigerator of his house for about 2 months and continued to live a normal life. He kept Charlotte's mobile with him so that he could fool her friends and family members. After about 2 months, when the messages and calls started increasing, he filled all the pieces in a bag and threw them from a bridge.

For the murder of Charlotte Angie, David Fontano is currently serving a 30-year sentence in prison.