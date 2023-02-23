This squirrel's playing skills with ball will impress you, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: We come across a number of stuff while scrolling through our social media feeds that encourage us to take a second look. These videos can both surprise and amuse us. Just like this clip that involves a tiny squirrel playing with a ball. The clip which is shared on Twitter by user named @Buitengebieden is so endearing to watch and more often than not, leaves a smile on our faces for quite some time. Watch it here:

In the video, one gets to see the squirrel playing with the ball in the garden without a care. And the animal's ball-handling skills may make you go aww and even prompt you to watch it repeatedly. The adorable footage has attracted eyeballs due to its sheer cuteness quotient. "Squirrel having fun," reads the caption shared along with the video.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 1.1 million views, more than 77,000 likes and several retweets. Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions. Take a look here:

"The cutest video, they are so beautiful, I would love to have this outside my window!" remarked an individual. "Trust me, the squirrel plays way better than me! lol" shared another. "There's nothing in the rule book that says a squirell can't play football," commented a third. "Squirrel’s questionable activity with a blow up toy.," wrote a fourth.