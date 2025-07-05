This small village in Bihar gave world first Indian-origin woman Prime Minister, it's called...

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago with roots in Bihar's village, met PM Modi, bringing pride and hope to her ancestral home.

There is a wave of happiness once again in Bhelupur, a small village in Bihar’s Buxar district. But this celebration isn’t for India’s Prime Minister—it’s for Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, who recently met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Following the meeting, Kamla’s relatives in the village shared an emotional message: “Come soon, Prime Minister daughter, we are waiting for you.”

Though the roads in Bhelupur are still rough and homes remain basic, the pride among the villagers is immense. After all, a woman with roots in their tiny village has made her mark in international politics and now holds one of the highest offices in a foreign nation. Kamla Persad-Bissessar is a source of inspiration not only for the people of Bhelupur but also for Indians across the world.

From Bhelupur to World Politics

Kamla’s ancestral village Bhelupur is part of Itaadhi block in Bihar and has a population of just over 1,100. While Kamla herself was born in Trinidad, her great-grandfather, Pandit Ram Lakhan Mishra, travelled from India as an indentured labourer between 1880 and 1890, sailing from Kolkata Port to the Caribbean.

Today, a few of Kamla’s extended family members still live in the village, including Jagdish Mishra, who recalls emotionally, “When she visited the village in 2012 during her first term as Prime Minister, she called me Uncle.” Kamla had then said that her success was a result of the blessings of her ancestors and the love of the people from her ancestral land.

A Symbol of Leadership and Inspiration

Kamla Persad-Bissessar has had a remarkable career in education and law. She also served as the Education Minister of Trinidad and Tobago before becoming the first female Prime Minister of the country in 2010. Her journey proves that women of Indian origin can achieve great heights in global politics while staying connected to their cultural roots.

Yet, Her Village Awaits Development

Despite the global fame brought by Kamla, Bhelupur still waits for basic development. Access to proper healthcare and education remains poor, and the villagers hope that this historic connection with the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago will finally bring positive change to their lives.

A Legacy of Pride

Kamla Persad-Bissessar stands among the few people of Indian descent who have reached such high positions in world politics. Her story is not just one of personal success—it is a reminder that staying true to one's roots can still lead to global excellence. For every Indian living abroad, her life is both a source of inspiration and pride.