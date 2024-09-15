This small country has generated more wealth than US, UK, China, India in last few years, name will shock you, it is...

Kazakhstan, a small country in Central Asia, has emerged as a leader in wealth generation over the last 13 years. Since 2010, it has earned more wealth than countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and China. The key to Kazakhstan’s success is its vast reserves of natural resources like oil and uranium.

According to a report by Visual Capitalist, Kazakhstan has seen a 190% increase in its wealth since 2010, the highest in the world. In comparison, major economies like China have only experienced a 185% rise in the same period.

Other countries, like Qatar, have also made significant gains, with a 157% increase in wealth since 2010, placing it third. India, on the other hand, has increased its wealth by 133% and ranks seventh.

Although Kazakhstan is not one of the largest countries in the world, its natural resources have propelled it into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest nations.

This shows that economic success isn’t about size but strategic resource management. Kazakhstan is the ninth-largest country by land area and gained independence in 1991 after the Soviet Union's collapse.