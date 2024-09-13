Twitter
Viral

This small country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China, since 2010, name will leave you surprised

In comparison, even global economic powerhouses like China have seen a comparatively smaller increase of 185%

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:19 PM IST

This small country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China, since 2010, name will leave you surprised
Tiny country has earned more wealth than US, UK, India, China
For years, countries like the United States, China, and India have dominated discussions about global wealth accumulation. But what if I told you that none of these economic giants hold the title for the most wealth earned in the last 13 years? You’d be surprised to learn that this tiny, unassuming country has left them all in the dust.

According to a report by Visual Capitalist, Kazakhstan, a Central Asian nation often overlooked on the world stage, has quietly amassed more wealth than any other country since 2010. While most would point to nations like China, Japan, or even the Gulf countries as leaders in wealth accumulation, the numbers tell a different story. 

Kazakhstan leads the world with a staggering 190% growth in wealth over the past 13 years, largely due to its abundant natural resources, including oil and uranium. These resources have fueled the nation's economy, pushing it to the top of the wealth chart. In comparison, even global economic powerhouses like China have seen a comparatively smaller increase of 185%.

Other nations like Qatar have also shown impressive gains, ranking third with a 157% rise in wealth since 2010. Meanwhile, India ranks seventh, having increased its wealth by 133% during the same period.

Though Kazakhstan may not be the largest or most well-known country, its incredible resource wealth has propelled it into a league of its own, showing that the real drivers of wealth aren't always the most obvious players on the global stage. This Central Asian country proves that size isn’t everything when it comes to economic success.

