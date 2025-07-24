This small city in India tops for extra-marital affairs, surpasses Delhi, Mumbai, Pune

This small twon has topped Ashley Madison’s 2025 list for extra-marital affairs in India, surpassing Delhi and Mumbai as interest rises in smaller cities.

In a surprising trend, Kanchipuram, a small town in Tamil Nadu, has ranked number one in India for extra-marital affairs, according to the latest data for June 2025 from Ashley Madison, a global dating platform known for connecting people looking for extra-marital relationships. This is a massive jump for Kanchipuram, which was ranked 17th in 2024. In just one year, the town has moved ahead of major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, showing a growing trend of such behaviour in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Although Ashley Madison did not explain the sudden rise, the data suggests that smaller towns are now becoming more active on the platform, while big metros are seeing a drop.

Among big cities, Central Delhi came in second on the list of top 20 Indian districts with the highest number of users. The larger Delhi-NCR region showed a strong presence with nine locations in the top 20. These included six Delhi districts Central, South West, East, South, West, and North West, along with Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar). In contrast, Mumbai did not make it to the top 20 list this year. Other cities like Jaipur, Raigarh, Kamrup, and Chandigarh made significant appearances, proving that interest in extra-marital relationships is spreading widely across India. The ranking is based on new sign-ups, activity, and user engagement, not just the number of users.

Ashley Madison’s Chief Strategy Officer, Paul Keable, said that India is showing a major shift in relationship values, with over half of Indian adults admitting to infidelity in a recent survey. India now ranks sixth globally for Ashley Madison usage and is expected to climb higher. A YouGov survey earlier this year also showed that India and Brazil reported the highest rates of infidelity in the world, with 53% of Indian respondents admitting to having an affair.

Ashley Madison was launched in the early 2000s with the tagline, “Life Is Short. Have an Affair.” Despite a massive data breach in 2015 that exposed private information of over 37 million users, the platform has seen a major comeback. Interestingly, until recently, the company had no active marketing in India, and yet it climbed to the top eight in global user sign-ups, entirely due to organic interest. This data suggests a changing mindset in Indian society, where non-monogamy and modern relationship choices are becoming more visible and widely accepted.