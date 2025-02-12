Singhabad, located on the India-Bangladesh border, is recognised as the last railway station in India. This station signifies the endpoint of the Indian border and the beginning of the Bangladesh border.

India boasts the fourth-largest railway network globally, with over 13,000 trains operating daily and transporting more than 25 million passengers. These trains travel more than 7,000 railway stations, covering a total distance of over 68,000 kilometers. However, many people are unaware that there is also one unique railway station in India where trains never stops. Read here to know more about it.

Singhabad, located on the India-Bangladesh border, is recognised as the last railway station in India. This station signifies the endpoint of the Indian border and the beginning of the Bangladesh border. Singhabad railway station is situated in the Habibpur area of the Malda district in West Bengal.

History of Singhabad Railway Station

Established during the British era, Singhabad Railway Station, carries significant historical importance as it served as a vital transportation link between Kolkata and Dhaka. Notable leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose are known to have passed through this station on their journeys to Dhaka before India gained independence.

After India gained independence and Bangladesh was established in 1971, the role of Singhabad railway station transformed. In 1978, an agreement was reached to facilitate freight train operations from Singhabad. Furthermore, a 2011 amendment broadened its functions to include transit trains to and from Nepal, highlighting Singhabad’s significance as a key transit point for goods and its strategic role in regional trade.

Today, the station stands silent, with no passenger trains making stops there. It is now solely utilised for goods trains, some of which operate to Bangladesh. India’s last railway station remains unchanged since the time British left it.

In the present day, Singhabad presents a stark contrast to its vibrant past. The platforms are deserted, and the ticket counters are closed. The only signs of life are a few staff members who maintain the station, which was once filled with the sounds of the Darjeeling Mail.

Singhabad station is known as India's last railway station due to its geographical position and the fact that it does not serve as either an origin or destination for passenger trains.