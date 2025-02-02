It is no secret that celebrities follow a comprehensive and strict diet to maintain their physiques. Every actor has a certain dietary choice to suit their requirements and choice. But do you know that there is a celebrated actor who only eats "Tandoori chicken"?

Can you guess who it is? Well, it's none other than the "King of Bollywood" himself- Shah Rukh Khan.

During a Star vs Food Season 2 interview in 2021, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor asked director Farah Khan, “How would you describe Salman with food?” To which, she replied, "He is the only star I know who eats everything. Shah Rukh eats tandoori chicken only. I’ve never seen him eat rice, bread, or roti. Salman, despite having this physique, I’ve seen him eat biryani, chhole, rice. He eats everything."

Moreover, a follower names Balwant Dhaliwal also shared an encounter with the "Badshah of Bollywood". He recalled that when he was catering for the crew of 'Don 2' in Malaysia, he realised that Khan's diet had only included Tandoori chicken in lunch and dinner.

“Yup, still remembered that when King Khan was in Malacca (Malaysia) shooting for Don 2, we catered for him and the film crew. His menu was just tandoori chicken tikka for lunch and dinner", he said,.

Now the question is if it is indeed beneficial to health. Spilling the beans on the same, chief clinical nutrition, dietetics department at Paras Health, Neelima Bisht, opined that consuming only Tandoori chicken offers a mix of benefits and drawbacks.

"The high protein intake from tandoori chicken can boost metabolism, support muscle maintenance, and increase feelings of fullness, which may stabilise blood sugar levels and aid in weight management,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Listing the drawbacks of the same, she added, "The absence of fruits, vegetables, and grains can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which are important for overall health. This lack of dietary variety can negatively lead to constipation, impact digestive health, and cause other gastrointestinal issues. It may also affect kidney and heart function if not balanced properly.”