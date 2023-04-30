'Desh badal raha hai': This seven-seater solar powered vehicle made from scrap impresses internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Business tycoon Harsh Goenka is known for sharing posts showing how people across the globe use innovative techniques to simplify day to day tasks. His recent tweet shows one such innovation. Goenka recently drooped a video of an unique solar-powered automobile that is sure to take your breath away.

So much sustainable innovation in one product - produced from scrap, seven seater vehicle, solar energy and shade from the sun! Frugal innovations like this make me proud of our India! pic.twitter.com/rwx1GQBNVW April 29, 2023

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a man driving a seven-seater automobile. The vehicle resembles a scooter and features a shade-like frame on which the solar panels are mounted. The man tells how he built the vehicle out of leftovers. The vehicle is not only environmentally friendly, but it also provides shade for the passengers on hot days.

The youngster driving the scooter is heard claiming that one can travel more than 200 kilometres and that if the sun is shining brightly, one can travel even further. According to him, the vehicle's overall manufacturing cost is between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000.

Since being posted yesterday, the video has collected over 60,000 views and more than 2,800 likes- and counting. People couldn't get enough of the man's talent. Many people suggested that large corporations hire people to design such vehicles, particularly for use in rural areas.

Here’s how users reacted:

“Harsh ji Brilliant innovative design from scrap -7seater vehicle & the solar panels location act as shade from Sun !!Another typical sustainability example ‘Necessity is the mother of invention ‘,” shared an user. “India’s golden era for technological advancement!! The innovative creations are seen everywhere- from rich to poor, young to old!!!,” said another. “Great india zuggad / innovation, harsh ji you enter into manufacturing of this vehicle in structured and commercialise it but do not forget to pay me for advice .,” commented a third. “There has to be a battery which is charged by sun or from electricity. I think charging just from sun is not viable, as it will take a very long time.,” posted a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?