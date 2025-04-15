Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, is a top choice for celebrities like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, offering world-class education, global exposure, and holistic development.

School is the first place where a child embarks on the journey of learning, growth, and discovery. The importance of a strong educational foundation cannot be overstated, and many high-profile personalities ensure their children receive the best possible education. Oakridge International School in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, has become the school of choice for many celebrities. Among its notable alumni are Akhil Akkineni, son of the famous actor Nagarjuna, and Roshan Kanakala, son of TV anchors Rajeev and Suma Kanakala. This prestigious institution is a trusted name in Hyderabad, known for offering an environment where students thrive academically and beyond.

Distinctive Features of Oakridge Gachibowli

Oakridge International School stands out not only because of its celebrity connections but also due to its exceptional educational offerings. The school provides a diverse range of curricula, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). With over 150 IB-trained educators, Oakridge ensures that students are guided by highly qualified professionals committed to fostering academic excellence and personal growth.

Beyond academics, Oakridge focuses on holistic development, incorporating global exposure, real-world skills, and extracurricular activities into its curriculum. Collaborations with world-renowned organizations like MIT, UNICEF, and Juilliard further enrich the learning experience, offering students opportunities in science, arts, and social initiatives. The school’s Global Campus platform connects students with peers from over 30 countries, enhancing cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

Background and Offerings

Oakridge International School, established as a pioneer of IB education in South India, is committed to providing world-class education. The school is equipped with modern facilities, including spacious classrooms, advanced science laboratories, a library with a vast collection of resources, and extensive sports arenas. It also features dedicated spaces for arts and performing arts, supporting students’ creative expressions.

Apart from academics, Oakridge places a strong emphasis on extracurricular programs that nurture leadership, creativity, and social responsibility. Students actively participate in Model United Nations (MUN) conferences, community service projects, and student-led initiatives like the "Give Way to Ambulance" campaign, which received support from celebrities like Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The school also stands out for its approach to student well-being, integrating health education, counseling services, and personalized learning programs to ensure that every child receives the attention they deserve.

Fee Structure

Oakridge International School’s fees vary depending on the grade level and the curriculum chosen. For the academic year 2023-24, the fee structure is as follows:

Pre-Primary: Rs 1,00,000 – Rs 1,50,000 per year

Primary & Middle School (Grades 1-8): Rs 1,50,000 – Rs 2,00,000 per year

Secondary School (Grades 9-10): Rs 2,00,000 – Rs 2,50,000 per year

Senior Secondary School (Grades 11-12): Rs 2,50,000 – Rs 3,00,000 per year

These fees include tuition, activity charges, and other academic expenses, though additional costs for uniforms, transport, and other optional services may apply.

Conclusion

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, is more than just an educational institution – it’s a breeding ground for future leaders, innovators, and creatives. With a strong foundation in academic rigor, world-class facilities, and global partnerships, it remains one of the most respected schools in Hyderabad. The association of celebrities with the school further solidifies its reputation for providing a top-tier education to the children of India’s elite.