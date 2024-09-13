This school has 46 twins, 2 triplets, more than 20 lookalikes, it is located in...

Is it a case of déjà vu, or is everyone seeing double? At Police DAV School in Jalandhar, Punjab, something remarkable is happening. Faces blend and identities merge, leaving even the most observant confused.

This isn't a trick of the eye. The school is home to 46 pairs of twins, two sets of triplets, and more than 20 students who are exact lookalikes. The phenomena span from nursery to the twelfth grade, and in some cases, even teachers struggle to tell the students apart. “There have been instances where I accidentally scolded the wrong twin,” said a teacher with a laugh, as reported by Aaj Tak.

The school administration had no idea about the scale of this unusual occurrence until a journalist expressed interest in covering a story on twins. A quick check of the records revealed the surprising number of identical and lookalike students, prompting further curiosity.

Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij stated, "When we reviewed the data, we were amazed by the number of twins here. Even their habits and personalities seem to mirror each other.” According to the principal, the challenge of distinguishing these students has led the school to place the twins in different sections. Yet, even then, confusion persists. “Sometimes, I clap for the wrong student in class,” admitted another teacher.

These twins not only share physical similarities but often display eerily similar behaviour. Teacher Shivani noted that among two twin sisters, both are academic toppers. "Their habits are practically identical," she said, further adding to the school’s mystery.

The reasons behind twins are largely biological is because it can occur when either a single fertilised egg splits into two, creating identical twins, or when two separate eggs are fertilised by different sperm, leading to non-identical twins.

At Police DAV School, though, it’s more than just biology—it's a captivating tale of mirrored lives and faces that continues to intrigue the entire community.