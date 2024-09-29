This Rs 2340000000 car is owned by only three persons in the world, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

British luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce is renowned for its uniquely styled automobiles, solidifying its reputation as a symbol of automotive excellence and craftsmanship. With a legacy of creating exceptional vehicles, Rolls-Royce remains synonymous with luxury and exclusivity. Currently, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is amongst the priciest vehicles globally, valued at around USD 28 million (Rs 234 crore approx.).

This limited edition car takes design inspiration from classic yachts and features a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine, the same one used in the Phantom. Its design includes a windscreen reminiscent of classic speedboats, while the rear deck is adorned with the distinctive Caleidolegno veneer, a material typically reserved for dashboards.

Additionally, the car's interior is equipped with luxurious features, including exquisite cutlery, elegant silverware, and two specially designed refrigerators to store champagne. These opulent elements enhance the overall experience, making it a true symbol of luxury and refinement.

This four-seater convertible transcends being just a car; it offers a fully sophisticated mobile dining experience. It features a collapsible table and an extendable umbrella at the rear. Remarkably, it took almost 4 years to make this car, and 1,813 parts were assembled in it.

To date, the British car manufacturer has produced only three units of this vehicle. Notably, each of these units has been specially customized for their respective owners, making each car unique from the others.

As per media reports, billionaire rapper Jay-Z and his wife, pop icon Beyonce are among the few people who own Rolls Royce Boat Tail.

Moreover, another owner is said to belong to a family that has amassed significant wealth in the pearl industry, although their identity has not been revealed.

The second model of this invaluable Rolls-Royce is owned by Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi.

