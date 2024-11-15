This unique buffalo follows a strict hygiene routine that includes daily baths with almond milk and mustard oil, keeping his coat glossy and healthy

An Indian buffalo named Anmol has captured the country's attention with its impressive value of Rs 23 crore. Weighing in at a massive 1500 kilograms, Anmol has become a popular sight at major agricultural events, including the famous Pushkar Mela. The Times of India has even hailed Anmol as "an icon" in the animal husbandry industry.

Anmol’s owner, Gill, is dedicated to maintaining the buffalo's exceptional care and appearance. This unique buffalo follows a strict hygiene routine that includes daily baths with almond milk and mustard oil, keeping his coat glossy and healthy.

Despite the high maintenance costs, Gill spares no effort in taking care of Anmol, though he had to sell Anmol’s mother and sister to manage expenses. Anmol’s mother was well-known for producing 25 litres of milk each day.

The buffalo’s daily diet is another factor that sets him apart. Costing about Rs 1,500 each day, Anmol’s meals include 250 grams of almonds, 4 kilograms of pomegranates, 30 bananas, 5 kilograms of milk, and 20 eggs, along with supplements like oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans, and corn. This rich diet supports his size and health, according to reports.

Anmol is also in demand for cattle breeding. Biweekly collections of his semen, priced at Rs 250 each, are highly sought after and can help breed hundreds of cattle. This demand generates a monthly income of Rs 4-5 lakh, helping Gill cover Anmol's high upkeep costs. To Gill, Anmol is more than a prized animal—he’s family, and he has no plans of parting with him.