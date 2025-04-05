There was an Indian wedding which cost almost double that and we are not talking about the Ambani's here.

Weddings are one of the most important events in one’s life and people often spend extensively on them, from arranging grand venues to designer outfits, exotic food to luxury stays. But have you ever wondered which was the most expensive wedding ever? Most people think it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal celebration, which reportedly cost around £32 million or over Rs 300 crore. But no, there was an Indian wedding which cost almost double that and we are not talking about the Ambani's here.

On November 6, 2016, Brahmani Reddy, daughter of former Karnataka minister Janardhan Reddy, married Rajeev Reddy, son of Hyderabad businessman Vikram Dev Reddy. The five-day celebration reportedly cost over Rs 500 crore and welcomed more than 50,000 guests. It was one of the most extravagant weddings India has ever witnessed.

To accommodate the huge crowd, 1,500 hotel rooms were booked in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Around 2,000 cabs were arranged to transport guests and 15 helicopters were made available for VIPs. The venue, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, was transformed into a royal empire-like set by top Bollywood art directors.

The bride’s outfit made headlines across the country. Brahmani wore a Kanjeevaram saree woven with real gold threads, designed by Neeta Lulla, worth Rs 17 crore. She completed her look with diamond and gold jewellery valued at around Rs 150 crore, which included Rs 25 crore worth of diamonds.

Fifty makeup artists were flown in from Mumbai to work on the bride and her close family members. The makeup bill alone reportedly crossed Rs 30 lakh. Even the wedding invitation was unique as it included an LCD screen that played a video.

While Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding involved heavy spending on security arrangements such as snipers, drones and special police teams, the Reddy wedding stood out for its unmatched luxury and scale. Though Anant Ambani’s wedding is now believed to be even more expensive, this 2016 celebration still remains a lasting symbol of Indian extravagance.

