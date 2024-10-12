This robot can serve as a teacher, babysit children, walk dogs, mow lawns, and even be a friendly companion

Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, is here to impress. During the ‘We, Robot’ event in California, several Optimus robots were seen walking the ramp, serving drinks, and interacting with attendees. Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the robot, highlighting its ability to handle various tasks.

"It will basically do anything you want," Musk said. He explained that Optimus could serve as a teacher, babysit children, walk dogs, mow lawns, and even be a friendly companion.

A demo video at the event showed Optimus performing household tasks, such as watering plants, cleaning the kitchen, and unloading groceries. The robot was also seen playing with children, further demonstrating its versatility.

NEW: Elon Musk introduces an army of Optimus robots, says people will be able to buy them to complete tasks.



Epic.



Musk then said attendees could walk up to the Optimus robots who would do things like serve drinks.



"At scale, you should be able to buy an Optimus robot for… pic.twitter.com/zsGF4zzhaR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2024

Musk invited attendees to approach the robots, saying, “They will serve drinks at the bar. It's a wild experience just to have humanoid robots in front of you.” He estimated that Optimus would cost between $20,000 and $30,000 in the future.

The internet was quick to react, with many expressing amazement. One X user shared a video of Optimus chatting and taking orders. However, some questioned the authenticity of the interactions, speculating whether there was human assistance involved.

Despite some scepticism, many are excited about Optimus's potential.

With Optimus, Tesla is pushing the boundaries of robotics, leaving many wondering what the future holds.