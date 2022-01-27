THIS restaurant’s ‘Iron Man Thali’ can make you win Rs 8.5 lakhs – Know how

Indian food is full of flavourful varieties and one dish can never be enough. As each state offers a unique addition to the dishes, most Indians relish eating different kinds of food. Even if we eat all the things on our table, we are never really full and there is always space for more! Such is our love for food. If you are someone whose heart has a special space for food, here is some good news for you.

A restaurant in Delhi serves a special thali, which is nothing like the regular thalis you have had till today. While most thalis have a maximum of five to seven dishes, this thali (called as the Iron Man thali) includes more than 15 dishes. Surprised? Wait there’s more.

This thali can help you earn Rs 8.5 lakhs. Yes, you read that right. If you finish this huge thali, you get to win Rs 8.5 lakhs.

A recent video shared by food blogger @yumyumindia includes this huge thali with its numerous dishes. As it appears it the video, the thali includes kebabs and tikkas for starters. For the main course, it has dal makhni, dum aloo, aloo gobhi, shahi paneer, kadhi, kadhai paneer and a variety of other gravies with a bunch of naans and rotis. Besides this, there are small buckets of plain rice and biryanis.

For the desert there are two bowls of gulab jamun. The huge thali also includes five kinds of drinks.

This massive thali is available at Ardour 2.1, Delhi. As mentioned by @yumyumindia, if two people can finish this thali in 30 minutes, they can win Rs 8.5 lakhs.

Watch the video here

The video which includes the huge thali has garnered the attention of over a million people as it holds more than 1.1 million views and 98.7K likes.

Even though it may seem like an impossible task, many people commented that they are up for the challenge. Several others have complained how eating so much at once could lead to gastric issues.

What’s your take on this? Would you eat a huge thali for Rs 8.5 lakh?