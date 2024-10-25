The whole incident began when the vlogger had ordered spring rolls and was told by the restaurant owner that…

A food vlogger was denied service at a restaurant, and the incident has sparked a social media storm. The whole incident began when the vlogger had ordered spring rolls and was told by the restaurant owner that he wouldn't be served. The vlogger, however, got his money back, and the owner was concerned about negative reviews that could hurt his business.

A video of the confrontation went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The vlogger looks confused in the footage as the owner explains his decision. The owner was frustrated; he said he appreciated compliments made in person but feared the vlogger would later post a negative review online. He added, "Main tum logo se dur rahta hun"—I keep my distance from people like you—to indicate that he will not interact with content creators he considers harmful.

Kalesh b/w A Food Vlogger and a Shopkeeper (Context in the Clip) pic.twitter.com/7B7MSJXQs0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 23, 2024

Viewers are debating the incident. But many sided with the restaurant owner, who said he has every right to defend his business from negative publicity. People commented on social media that they were 'full support to the shopkeeper in this' and 'I wish every shop owner behaved the same way.' Some even said that while the vlogger got content from this, it was a lesson in accountability for content creators.

This is a reminder of the increasing friction between local businesses and food vloggers, whose reviews can hold a lot of weight in the public eye. This situation may be a cautionary tale for both parties as more restaurants try to understand the implications of online feedback for small businesses.