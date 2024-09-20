This ragpicker from Noida earns more than IT professionals, the amount will leave you shocked...

A recent social media post has led to the debate on inequality in India, especially after the viral video of a ragpicker in Noida. In the clip, a young man interacts with him, who says he makes Rs 5,000 per day, which is roughly Rs 1.5 lakh monthly. This astonishing figure left viewers shocked; many people started questioning their own salaries and the job they are doing.



The conversation started when the young man saw the ragpicker holding an expensive e-cigarette, and at first he misunderstood his statement for a monthly pay. The collector’s clarification that it was indeed his daily income left the viewers shocked, and many of them regretted having the job they have.



This case is indicative of a new trend emerging in India in regard to traditional employment perceptions. This shows that even though people spend a lot of money on education, many end up in low-paying jobs while others, such as the ragpicker, enjoy their jobs, which most people consider to be lowly paid menial jobs.



This brings to consciousness some very fundamental questions about society as regards the recognition of work and the worth of people’s labour.



Many people have related to the video and how there is always inequality in the distribution of wealth, even in companies such as sanitation services.



This is an indication that there is a need to change the perception of society in as much as labour and wages are concerned, especially in a country whereby education standards do not guarantee improved wages.



While the discussion continues online, it is evident that this is not just a story of one person; it is a story of the Indian labour market that needs further scrutiny and debate.