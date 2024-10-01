Police officer stops Lamborghini owner, didn't ask for challan, video goes viral

The car owner runs a business related to automotive care and an enthusiast who promotes luxury cars

A video posted on Instagram where the police officers and a Lamborghini driver share a nice word has gone viral, with many people seeming to enjoy a good moment despite the usual police-civilian traffic stop.

In the clip, the officer stops the luxury vehicle for a routine check. But when the officers check all the documents and ensure that there are no issues with the documents and they do not even produce a challan, they start showing their joy and even ask to take pictures with the beautiful car. Saboo (the car owner) jokingly asks one of the policemen to come in and sit in the car for a photograph, and the cop, blushing, smiling nervously, says that he is not able to fit into the sports car comfortably.

The video soon received much praise in responses to the comments section. People said that they enjoyed this humorous conversation and were glad to see it. One user humorously said, “No challan?” One of the viewers said, “Wow!” The other said, “We need such happy police everywhere.” The third comment noted on Saboo was, ‘You have proved that happiness increases by sharing it.’ Instead of words, many viewers typed emojis to express their excitement and used fire and heart icons.

This positive meeting not only demonstrates the friendly relations between police and lovers of expensive cars but also tells about the perception of the positive in everyday communication. Saboo is both an entrepreneur who runs a business related to automotive care and an enthusiast who promotes luxury cars, which makes this story a rather inspiring one of how people with similar interests can overcome barriers of social roles.