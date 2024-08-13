This player earns Rs 5,486 in 60 seconds, his monthly salary is more than IPL contracts of Virat Kohli, Rohit, it is...

What if you could earn more in a single minute than many make in a year? For Kylian Mbappe, this is no fantasy—it’s reality.

Kylian Mbappe, the French football sensation, is set to dazzle the world once again as he prepares to make his Real Madrid debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. While fans eagerly anticipate his on-field performance, there’s another staggering number drawing attention—his salary. Despite reportedly taking a pay cut to fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid, Mbappe’s monthly earnings still tower over those of cricket legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid as a free agent in the 2024-2025 season, has signed a deal that pays him an eye-popping Rs 285 crore in his first year. To put that in perspective, the 25-year-old football star earns Rs 23.7 crore every month, Rs 79 lakh daily, and a jaw-dropping Rs 5,486 every single minute.

Comparing this to the top earners in cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are retained by their IPL teams for annual salaries upwards of Rs 7 crore, the gap is staggering. Even as Kohli took a pay cut for IPL 2022, his Rs 17 crore deal from 2018 pales in comparison to what Mbappe rakes in every 30 days. In fact, only Australia’s Mitchell Starc, with his Rs 24.75 crore season earnings, surpasses Mbappe’s monthly haul in the IPL.

As Mbappe steps onto the pitch for his Real Madrid debut, the world will be watching—not just for his football skills, but for the record-breaking financial empire he continues to build, one minute at a time.