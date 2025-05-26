Agra, known as the City of Mughal Sweets in Uttar Pradesh, is famous for its iconic sweet Petha, which dates back to the Mughal era and reflects the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Uttar Pradesh, a large and vibrant state in northern India, is widely known for its deep-rooted culture, rich history, and mouth-watering food. The state is home to 75 districts, each with its own unique identity. Among them, Agra stands out for its delicious sweets that trace their origin back to the Mughal era. This district is famously called the “City of Mughal Sweets”, thanks to its most loved creation — Petha.

A Glimpse of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India, with over 241 million people. It shares its borders with several Indian states as well as Nepal. Lucknow is the state capital, while Prayagraj serves as the judicial capital. Known for its historical landmarks, religious sites, and traditional crafts, Uttar Pradesh is also deeply associated with Indian culinary traditions.

Why Agra is Known for Mughal Sweets

Agra was once a capital of the Mughal Empire, and the royal kitchens of that time played a key role in shaping the city’s food culture. It was during the reign of Emperor Shah Jahan — the builder of the Taj Mahal — that the famous sweet Petha is believed to have been first prepared. The Mughal emperors had a great love for rich, aromatic, and finely made dishes, especially sweets.

What is Petha?

Petha is a soft and juicy sweet made from ash gourd (also known as winter melon), which is boiled in sugar syrup. It has a mild, refreshing taste and is available in many flavours like rose, saffron, paan, and even chocolate. Some varieties are filled with dry fruits, making them richer and more festive. The preparation process of Petha is unique, and many sweet shops in Agra have been making it the same way for generations.

The Mughal Flavour in Every Bite

Agra’s food reflects the grandeur of the Mughal era. Ingredients like saffron, pure ghee, and dry fruits are commonly used. Petha is a prime example of this luxurious culinary style and continues to be the pride of the city.

More Than Just a Sweet

Petha has become a symbol of Agra’s cultural and historical identity. Tourists who come to see the Taj Mahal often leave with boxes of Petha as a sweet souvenir. It is not just a dessert — it’s a piece of Agra’s royal heritage, loved by people across India and beyond.