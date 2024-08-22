This place in India is 'Asia's richest village,' reason behind its prosperity is...

A significant portion of the region's expatriate population, Gujaratis, runs the construction industry in Central Africa. Numerous others reside in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Gujarat is a highly sought-after business destination in India. It has given birth to some of the leading industrialists in the nation. However, the wealth isn't limited to urban areas. Kachchh's Madhapar is regarded as the "richest village in all of Asia," with equally impressive levels of economic prosperity.

The village's inhabitants, who live on the outskirts of Bhuj, have fixed deposits totalling ₹ 7,000 crore, which provides an idea of their wealth.

Primarily, Madhapar is home to the Patel community. Its population has increased from 17,000 in 2011 to an estimated 32,000.

It is rather unusual for a single village to have 17 banks, including major public and private banks like HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank, among others. Even so, more banks are looking to open branches in this area.

Its NRI (non-resident Indian) families, who deposit crores annually in local banks and post offices, are the driving force behind the prosperity. Although there are about 20,000 houses in the village, 1,200 families—mostly from Africa—live abroad.

A significant portion of the region's expatriate population, Gujaratis, runs the construction industry in Central Africa. Numerous others reside in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



Parulben Kara, the former president of the District Panchayat, stated that even though a large number of the villagers live and work overseas, they still feel a strong sense of attachment to their village and prefer to keep their money in the local banks. The village's nationalised bank branch manager claimed that the large deposits have made the area prosperous. It has all the necessities, including roads, water, and sanitary facilities. The manager mentioned that there are lakes, temples, bungalows, and both public and private schools.