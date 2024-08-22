This place in India is 'Asia's richest village,' reason behind its prosperity is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeViral

Viral

This place in India is 'Asia's richest village,' reason behind its prosperity is...

A significant portion of the region's expatriate population, Gujaratis, runs the construction industry in Central Africa. Numerous others reside in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

This place in India is 'Asia's richest village,' reason behind its prosperity is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Gujarat is a highly sought-after business destination in India. It has given birth to some of the leading industrialists in the nation. However, the wealth isn't limited to urban areas. Kachchh's Madhapar is regarded as the "richest village in all of Asia," with equally impressive levels of economic prosperity.

    The village's inhabitants, who live on the outskirts of Bhuj, have fixed deposits totalling ₹ 7,000 crore, which provides an idea of their wealth.
    Primarily, Madhapar is home to the Patel community. Its population has increased from 17,000 in 2011 to an estimated 32,000.

    It is rather unusual for a single village to have 17 banks, including major public and private banks like HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Union Bank, among others. Even so, more banks are looking to open branches in this area.

    Its NRI (non-resident Indian) families, who deposit crores annually in local banks and post offices, are the driving force behind the prosperity. Although there are about 20,000 houses in the village, 1,200 families—mostly from Africa—live abroad.

    A significant portion of the region's expatriate population, Gujaratis, runs the construction industry in Central Africa. Numerous others reside in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
     
    Parulben Kara, the former president of the District Panchayat, stated that even though a large number of the villagers live and work overseas, they still feel a strong sense of attachment to their village and prefer to keep their money in the local banks. The village's nationalised bank branch manager claimed that the large deposits have made the area prosperous. It has all the necessities, including roads, water, and sanitary facilities. The manager mentioned that there are lakes, temples, bungalows, and both public and private schools.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

    Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

    How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

    How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

    'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

    'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

    Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

    Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

    Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

    Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

    This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

    From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

    From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

    Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

    Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

    This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

    This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

    These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

    These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement