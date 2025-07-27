This place has no seating or online delivery, yet earns over Rs 100 crore just by its taste

This pace is with no seating, no online delivery, and no ads, has built a Rs 100 crore food business purely on taste and customer trust.

This place isn’t on Zomato or Swiggy, but people still queue up every day

Tucked away in Delhi’s Safdarjung area, there is a small food joint called Rajinder Da Dhaba that you won’t find on food delivery apps like Zomato or Swiggy. You also won’t see big advertisements about it while walking down the road. There’s no proper seating area, yet this humble-looking dhaba runs a business worth over Rs 100 crores. Every evening, a huge crowd gathers here – and the reason is simple: mouth-watering taste.

Started Small, Grew Big

Rajinder Da Dhaba began its journey in 1968, over 55 years ago. It was started by a man named Rajinder with just Rs 500 as investment and a small food stall in Safdarjung market. He had no investors, no marketing, and no fancy branding – only good food. Over time, more and more people came to try his food, and the number of loyal customers kept growing.

Content creator Rocky Saggu Capital, who shares inspiring business stories, recently posted a video explaining how Rajinder turned a tiny food stall into a Rs 100 crore business empire. According to Rocky, the dhaba didn’t rely on market surveys or fancy trends – instead, they listened directly to customer feedback and improved steadily.

The Secret: Taste and Speed

The two most famous dishes that made the dhaba popular are butter chicken and galouti kebabs. Over the years, they’ve expanded their menu, but only after perfecting each new dish. The food preparation style is unique – they prepare marinated items in batches and keep gravies ready, so orders are served quickly, without sacrificing taste. What used to take 20 minutes is now ready in just 2–3 minutes.

Even though there’s no seating, Rajinder Da Dhaba offers a special ‘car dining’ experience, where people eat their food inside or near their cars. The dhaba now runs in three formats:

Rajinder Da Dhaba (original outlet),

Rajinder Express (quick service),

RDX Resto & Bar (restaurant-style dining).

The success of Rajinder Da Dhaba shows that you don’t always need heavy marketing or flashy branding – good taste and smart business planning can take you a long way.