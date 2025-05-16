Scientists have discovered a massive 'surprise' beneath Antarctica's ice that has remained unchanged for 500 million years.

A surprising discovery in Antarctica has left scientists the world over amazed. Deep underneath the thick sheets of ice lies a massive and historic mountain range, called the Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains. What's honestly stunning is that these mountains have stayed exactly the identical for over 500 million years—with out much erosion or exchange, which is extraordinarily rare for any mountain variety on Earth.

These hidden mountains are as excessive and extensive as the European Alps, or even similar to the Himalayas in phrases of size. But unlike different mountain levels like the Transantarctic Mountains, whose peaks upward push above the icy surface, the Gamburtsev Mountains are completely buried underneath Antarctica’s ice. They remain hidden like a mystery global beneath the frozen land.

How Were These Mountains Formed?

The findings have been published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters. According to scientists, the mountains had been formed when two landmasses collided to create the historical supercontinent known as Gondwana. This collision induced molten rocks to rise and funky down at the Earth’s surface, which led to the formation of this large mountain range.

To understand their age and history, scientists studied zircon grains—tiny minerals deposited by rivers that flowed from those mountains. These grains are around 250 million years vintage and suggest that the Gamburtsev Mountains possibly shaped around 650 million years in the past, accomplishing their complete peak around 580 million years ago.

First Discovered in 1958

These mysterious mountains had been first observed in 1958 for the duration of a Soviet day trip, however they have got persisted to puzzle scientists ever considering the fact that. What stays a mystery is how one of these massive mountain range has survived deep underneath the ice for goodbye with out being worn down.

This discovery is not only important for understanding the hidden geography of Antarctica, but it also opens the door to learn more about the Earth's past, plate movements and the old environment.