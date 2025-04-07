Called Penthouse 80, the residence spans four floors (80th to 83rd) of 111 West 57th Street, a 1,428-foot-tall building located on the famous Billionaires’ Row.

A luxury four-level penthouse in Manhattan's Steinway Tower — the world’s skinniest skyscraper — has been listed for $110 million, making it the most expensive home currently for sale in New York City.

Called Penthouse 80, the residence spans four floors (80th to 83rd) of 111 West 57th Street, a 1,428-foot-tall building located on the famous Billionaires’ Row. With a height-to-width ratio of 24:1, Steinway Tower holds the title of the skinniest skyscraper on the planet.

The penthouse covers 11,480 square feet and offers breathtaking views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. Designed by Studio Sofield, the proposed layout includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and over 600 square feet of terrace space.

The first floor features a grand entrance and a south-facing kitchen that opens to a private terrace. The second level includes four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, plus a lounge and wet bar. The third level is dedicated entirely to a 2,800-square-foot master suite with stunning onyx-clad bathrooms. The top level, known as the “crown suite,” is made for entertaining, with a bar, private screening room, service kitchen, and another terrace.

Though the penthouse is empty, the $110 million price includes a full buildout, with the option for a custom redesign.

The listing was timed with improving market conditions, according to lead broker Nikki Field of Sotheby’s International Realty. Since taking over sales in 2024, her team has rebranded and repositioned the building, resulting in $187 million in contracts, including a recent $56 million deal for Penthouse 72.

Field, who also handled Jeff Bezos’s penthouse purchase, says she’s now looking for a “Jeff Bezos 2.0” buyer for Penthouse 80.