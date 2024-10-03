This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

While another Manhattan Building, 42 Crosby St. attracted attention a decade ago by offering USD 1 million parking spots, with only 10 on the market, 150 Charles St. has 92 spaces that were previously available solely for rent.

Developer Alex Witkoff is offering exclusive parking spaces for residents of the 150 Charles Street condo in the upscale West Village neighborhood of New York, priced at an impressive USD 500,000 (around Rs 4.19 crore), according to the New York Post. This 15-story luxury building is home to Hollywood celebrities and wealthy residents, including Ben Stiller, Jon Bon Jovi and Irina Shayk.

While another Manhattan Building, 42 Crosby St. attracted attention a decade ago by offering USD 1 million parking spots, with only 10 on the market, 150 Charles St. has 92 spaces that were previously available solely for rent.

According to a spokesperson, these parking spaces are selling rapidly. For owners who have invested up to $35 million in a penthouse, the half-million dollar price may appear to be quite reasonable.

Witkoff said, “The West Village has a huge parking shortage which will continue to get worse with time, with many locations lacking garages and many buildings converting garages to condos. We offer savvy buyers a rare opportunity to own a parking spot in prime West Village”

The building's subterranean garage, completed in 2015 along with the rest of the structure, serves all 91 sold-out units.

However, this isn’t the first time massive parking spot prices have been seen in the United States. In April, real estate agent Betsy Herald sold parking spaces for USD 500,000 at the Brimmer Street Garage in Beacon Hill, Boston.

According to Herald, buyers purchase their spots entirely in cash. Much like New York City, parking in Boston is extremely limited, and affluent residents are willing to invest significant amounts to secure safe parking for their luxury vehicles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.