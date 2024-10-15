Apart from the Pani Puri performance, Jitender was also seen selling Biryani and used Oggy’s famous voice to attract customers

A young Pani Puri seller, Jitender Kumar, has recently gone viral on social media because of his mimicry skills, especially the characters from Oggy and the cockroaches. His video is one where he is seen walking through a small street with a microphone in his hand, saying, ‘Aee Bhaiya!’ As for the caption, they wrote “Golgappe woh bhi masaledar,” which is a nod to Oggy’s voice, and really hit a nostalgic spot for many who watched the show in their childhood.

The clip has received many millions of views and positive feedback from the audience, who noted Jitender’s talent. Comments flooded in, with one user suggesting he should pursue a career in voice acting: ‘Someone adopt this boy in the voice-over industry.’ He needed to be there, and his talent was being wasted in selling Pani Puri.” Another user was encouraging him about his future, saying, “Your efforts will definitely be successful one day, brother.” KEEP IT UP.”

Apart from the Pani Puri performance, Jitender was also seen selling Biryani and used Oggy’s famous voice to attract customers. It also adds value to the customers’ experience and also brings out talents that are usually unnoticed in everyday life. His performances are as good as watching a fairy tale come alive, while at the same time they help realise that there is talent out there in India across all fields.

Jitender Kumar keeps on performing and motivating people with mimicry; he tells us how creativity can turn even a simple experience of eating street food into a show. His story is a positive example of how something new and interesting can be found in an ordinary man and how much happiness such people can bring.