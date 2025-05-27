Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a Pakistani national and follower of Gandhi's non-violence, was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1987.

The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award. It is given to people who have made exceptional contributions in fields such as arts, literature, science, public service and beyond. First introduced in 1954, this honour is not given every year and is only awarded to individuals who have truly impacted the country and the world in a remarkable way. It is a symbol of deep national respect and admiration.

While most Bharat Ratna recipients are Indian citizens, there is no strict rule that limits the award only to Indians. In fact, this prestigious award can also be given to foreign nationals who have made a lasting contribution to India or to humanity. One of the most well-known examples of this is Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a Pakistani national, who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1987.

Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as "Frontier Gandhi", was born in 1890 in what is now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He was a close friend and follower of Mahatma Gandhi, and strongly believed in non-violence and peace. He worked tirelessly for the rights of the Pashtun people and became a key leader in India's freedom struggle, especially in the North-West Frontier Province.

He founded the Khudai Khidmatgar (Servants of God) movement, which encouraged peaceful resistance against British rule. His followers wore red shirts and became known as the "Red Shirts". Even though he belonged to a different religion and later became a citizen of another country, his commitment to justice, equality, and non-violence earned him great respect across India.

By awarding him the Bharat Ratna, India recognised his lifetime of dedication to peace and the unity of people beyond borders. It also showed that the award goes beyond nationality and honours those who share India’s values.

Abdul Ghaffar Khan remains a powerful symbol of courage, peace, and selfless service, reminding us that humanity is greater than any one country.