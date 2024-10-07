Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly verbal fight with Tajinder Bagga on day 1, watch

Pakistani man rides tiger in viral post, internet calls it stupid, watch video here

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dadi Nita Ambani turns storyteller, reads Peppa Pig for Prithvi Ambani and Jeh Ali Khan at school, SEE PICS

Dadi Nita Ambani turns storyteller, reads Peppa Pig for Prithvi Ambani and Jeh Ali Khan at school, SEE PICS

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

IAS officer loses cool over 'Bilseri' water bottle, busts fake Bisleri racket

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Oumuamua: First interstellar visitor from another star

Oumuamua: First interstellar visitor from another star

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ��ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeViral

Viral

Pakistani man rides tiger in viral post, internet calls it stupid, watch video here

This is not the first time such an incident occurs. In a video that emerged earlier this year, another Pakistani content maker, Mian Saqib, also received criticism

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 09:51 AM IST

Pakistani man rides tiger in viral post, internet calls it stupid, watch video here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The latest video posted on Instagram showing a man in Pakistan riding a chained tiger has caused a major uproar on social media. Uploa ki
ded by digital creator Nouman Hassan, the video has triggered a wave of negative feedback for animal abuse.

In the spine-chilling video clip, the man can be seen casually sitting on top of the tiger as the animal navigates through an open space. In the background, two cages are depicted, in which there is a lion and a lioness—this once more points to the sinister setting of the scene. Audiences’ responses have been highly critical; many of them consider the act as both immoral and risky. This one user said, “This is just wrong on so many levels.” Some comments included: “Tigers are not toys,” and “What kind of sick person chains such a majestic animal for entertainment?”

The welfare of the tiger was another area of concern, which came out clearly from comments; one comment read, “The poor tiger looks so helpless." This is blatant animal cruelty. ”Some questions raised include: Is this even legal? Where are the authorities when such incidences occur?”

This is not the first time such an incident occurs. In a video that emerged earlier this year, another Pakistani content maker, Mian Saqib, also received criticism for portraying his interactions with wild animals. Saqib’s video where he got close to a lioness and the animal embraced him angered many and raised concerns about the exploitation of wildlife.

This latest incident has important questions to do with animals’ rights and the role of producers, especially through social media, which has empowered a section of people against such acts. The public's reaction indicates heightened concern and an unwillingness to tolerate actions that jeopardize both animal welfare and ethical entertainment practices.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment money not credited? Here's what you can do now

PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment money not credited? Here's what you can do now

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement