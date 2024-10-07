Pakistani man rides tiger in viral post, internet calls it stupid, watch video here

The latest video posted on Instagram showing a man in Pakistan riding a chained tiger has caused a major uproar on social media. Uploa ki

ded by digital creator Nouman Hassan, the video has triggered a wave of negative feedback for animal abuse.

In the spine-chilling video clip, the man can be seen casually sitting on top of the tiger as the animal navigates through an open space. In the background, two cages are depicted, in which there is a lion and a lioness—this once more points to the sinister setting of the scene. Audiences’ responses have been highly critical; many of them consider the act as both immoral and risky. This one user said, “This is just wrong on so many levels.” Some comments included: “Tigers are not toys,” and “What kind of sick person chains such a majestic animal for entertainment?”

The welfare of the tiger was another area of concern, which came out clearly from comments; one comment read, “The poor tiger looks so helpless." This is blatant animal cruelty. ”Some questions raised include: Is this even legal? Where are the authorities when such incidences occur?”

This is not the first time such an incident occurs. In a video that emerged earlier this year, another Pakistani content maker, Mian Saqib, also received criticism for portraying his interactions with wild animals. Saqib’s video where he got close to a lioness and the animal embraced him angered many and raised concerns about the exploitation of wildlife.

This latest incident has important questions to do with animals’ rights and the role of producers, especially through social media, which has empowered a section of people against such acts. The public's reaction indicates heightened concern and an unwillingness to tolerate actions that jeopardize both animal welfare and ethical entertainment practices.