Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira has become the latest person targeted by a private video leak. This comes after similar controversies involving TikTok stars Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman. A video, reportedly showing Mathira in intimate moments, has gone viral, causing a lot of online discussion.

Mathira has denied the authenticity of the video and criticized those who are sharing fake images of her. She posted on social media, saying, “People are misusing my name and photos, adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this nonsense.”

Although it's unclear if the video is real, the incident has raised concerns about privacy and the sharing of personal content online. Many of Mathira's supporters believe the leak was a deliberate attack on her character. They are also speaking out against the way women in the media are often targeted with such harassment.

This leak follows similar incidents with other Pakistani influencers. Minahil Malik, a TikToker, faced a huge backlash when her private video was leaked. While Malik denied leaking the video herself, actress Mishi Khan claimed that it was a self-leak. TikToker Imsha Rehman also faced trolling after explicit videos of her were shared online, which led her to deactivate her social media account.