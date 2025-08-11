This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...

Apart from its physical design, the car also boasts next-gen technology exclusive to this model, placing it at the pinnacle of automotive innovation.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani rank among India’s most influential power couples, celebrated for their philanthropic work, corporate empire, and luxurious lifestyle. While Mukesh Ambani frequently captures attention for his enormous wealth, it is Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, who is said to own the most expensive car in the country, outshining even her husband’s impressive fleet of luxury vehicles.

Which high-end luxury car does Nita Ambani own?

With an estimated worth of Rs 100 crore, Nita Ambani is the proud owner of the Audi A9 Chameleon. This car is incredibly distinctive and packed with special characteristics. Although the family owns many high-end cars, this one sticks out for clear reasons.

It has color change capabilities. This car can change its color with a single button click, which may sound odd or even ridiculous. There are only 11 of these vehicles in the world, and the paint job on this one was completed using an electrically powered system.

This vehicle has a futuristic, spaceship-like appearance due to its single-piece roof and windscreen. It has a unique two-door design and is almost five meters long.

Being one of the few vehicles sold globally, it is regarded as an ultra-exclusive vehicle.

About the Audi A9 Chameleon

The 4.0-liter V8 engine that powers the Audi A9 Chameleon produces an incredible 600 horsepower, combining pure power with the highest level of technology. The Audi A9 Chameleon is a sophisticated vehicle designed for individuals who want nothing less than the best. This vehicle is equipped with cutting-edge features.

The Audi A9 can reach a top speed of 250 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in three and a half seconds.

Nita Ambani's car collection

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and BMW 7 Series 760Li Security are among the expensive vehicles that Nita Ambani owns in addition to the Audi A9 Chameleon.

Mukesh Ambani's Rolls-Royce Spectre

Mukesh Ambani added the Rolls-Royce Spectre to his prestigious car collection in 2024. The Spectre’s base ex-showroom price starts at Rs 7.50 crore in India. However, with customisation options, the cost can rise significantly. This electric marvel is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of up to 530 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging, with a 195-kW charger that can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 34 minutes. Even with a 50 kW DC charger, the same charging level can be achieved in 95 minutes.