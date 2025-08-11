Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here

This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...

Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi faces notice from Karnataka CEO on voter fraud allegations

Rupali Ganguly's brother calls her 'pillar of...' amid defamation case against stepdaughter

'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai

Donald Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so, check details

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch

'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha proceedings to feature three key legi

Rupali Ganguly's brother calls her 'pillar of...' amid defamation case against stepdaughter

Rupali Ganguly's brother calls her 'pillar of...' amid defamation case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...

Apart from its physical design, the car also boasts next-gen technology exclusive to this model, placing it at the pinnacle of automotive innovation.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 07:32 AM IST

This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh and Nita Ambani rank among India’s most influential power couples, celebrated for their philanthropic work, corporate empire, and luxurious lifestyle. While Mukesh Ambani frequently captures attention for his enormous wealth, it is Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, who is said to own the most expensive car in the country, outshining even her husband’s impressive fleet of luxury vehicles.

Which high-end luxury car does Nita Ambani own?

With an estimated worth of Rs 100 crore, Nita Ambani is the proud owner of the Audi A9 Chameleon. This car is incredibly distinctive and packed with special characteristics. Although the family owns many high-end cars, this one sticks out for clear reasons.

It has color change capabilities. This car can change its color with a single button click, which may sound odd or even ridiculous. There are only 11 of these vehicles in the world, and the paint job on this one was completed using an electrically powered system.

This vehicle has a futuristic, spaceship-like appearance due to its single-piece roof and windscreen. It has a unique two-door design and is almost five meters long.

Being one of the few vehicles sold globally, it is regarded as an ultra-exclusive vehicle.

About the Audi A9 Chameleon

The 4.0-liter V8 engine that powers the Audi A9 Chameleon produces an incredible 600 horsepower, combining pure power with the highest level of technology. The Audi A9 Chameleon is a sophisticated vehicle designed for individuals who want nothing less than the best. This vehicle is equipped with cutting-edge features.

 The Audi A9 can reach a top speed of 250 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in three and a half seconds.

Nita Ambani's car collection

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and BMW 7 Series 760Li Security are among the expensive vehicles that Nita Ambani owns in addition to the Audi A9 Chameleon.

Mukesh Ambani's Rolls-Royce Spectre

Mukesh Ambani added the Rolls-Royce Spectre to his prestigious car collection in 2024. The Spectre’s base ex-showroom price starts at Rs 7.50 crore in India. However, with customisation options, the cost can rise significantly. This electric marvel is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of up to 530 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging, with a 195-kW charger that can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 34 minutes. Even with a 50 kW DC charger, the same charging level can be achieved in 95 minutes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Pahalgam terror attack victim’s wife Himanshi Narwal to join Salman Khan’s show? Source says ‘makers want to…’
Bigg Boss 19: Pahalgam terror attack victim’s wife Himanshi Narwal to join Salma
Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's nod
Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's
Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorsport
Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorspo
Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive
Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax | Exclusive
Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting: 'As PM Modi said...'
Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE