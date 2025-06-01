The main features of the hotel are natural hot springs and the most beautiful scenery. The traditional Japanese architecture and interior of the hotel have remained intact even with the introduction of modernisations.

Imagine a hotel that has been in operation for nearly 1,400 years. Sounds unbelievable, right? But it's true. Located in Japan, the Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan hotel has been welcoming guests since 705 AD, making it the oldest continuously operating hotel in the world.

Guinness World Records certified Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan as the world's oldest hotel

Established by Fujiwara Mahito, the hotel has been run by the same family for a whopping 52 generations. In 2011, Guinness World Records certified Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan as the world's oldest hotel. For centuries, it has served as the gold standard of hospitality and service.

World's oldest hotel is located near Mount Fuji

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is located near Mount Fuji, the hotel attracts tourists from all over the world. The main features of the hotel are natural hot springs and the most beautiful scenery. The traditional Japanese architecture and interior of the hotel have remained intact even with the introduction of modernisations. The popular bath "Mochitani no Yu" in the hotel has water taken from natural hot springs, which its guests can drink from the source.

What is the price for one night stay?

World's oldest hotel has 37 rooms, all of which are decorated traditionally in Japanese fashion. It provides a distinct experience for its guests. It will cost approximately USD 408 (around Rs 35,000) per night.

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan has been visited by many famous people, including historical samurai and celebrities. The hotel's foothill position of Akashi mountains provides a bird's eye view of the surrounding river and forest. The open-air baths are available for the guests to enjoy with an added scenic view.

Who looks after world's oldest hotel?

Although over 1,400 years old, the hotel has been renovated, with the latest renovation in 1997. The 52nd generation of the Fujiwara clan now runs the hotel, ensuring that its tradition of great hospitality lives on.

The hotel's history and natural surroundings make it a unique destination for travellers. With its rich heritage and commitment to preserving its traditions, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan remains a testament to the enduring power of hospitality.

How to book room in world's oldest hotel?

Visitors can book rooms through the website of the hotel and enjoy the wonder of being hosted in the world's oldest hotel. Whether a visitor wants a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life or a peek at Japan's heritage, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is a place that guarantees lasting memories.