This Nigerian man's impersonation of Indian song videos will crack you up, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Music is said to be a universal language. Music has the power to bring people from different cultures, communities, and countries together, as evidenced by the video that we are going to show you. We all know that music knows no boundaries and in a perfect manifestation of the old proverb, a Nigerian man not only sang an Indian song but he literally won the internet with his funny performance. The video is shared on Facebook by content creator Josh2funny and it has gone viral with 1.8 million views.

The video starts with a scripted singing competition judged by two Nigerians. As the video progresses, one man arrives for an audition. He introduces himself to the judges as being from India, but he is actually from Nigeria. Soon after, the judges ask him to demonstrate his talent, and the man begins singing Bollywood songs. The contestant begins his performance with Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik's popular Bollywood hit song "Hasi Ban Gaye." We are sure that his impersonation of Bollywood songs will leave you in splits.

"This Indian man will make you laugh" reads the video caption.

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received tons of views. Till now, the video has gathered more than 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 74k likes. Netizens were super impressed by the man's performance and expressed their hilarious feedback in the comments section.

“I love these guys. . Yes you guys are Indian. Please come back. We need such talent in our Film industry,” wrote a Facebook user. “I really enjoyed your way of singing U really made my whole day which has lost in sad and depression Love from India,” said another. “The switch from singing to explain the story behind the song for me,” expressed a third. “That spirit and his love for India is amazing. Keep it up, practice more, achieve your goal.” commented a fourth.