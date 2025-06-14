According to the World Population Review, India is not the world’s oldest country. The title belongs to a modern-day Muslim country where people have lived for over 100,000 years.

With a history that goes back about 10,000 years, India is among the world's oldest civilisations. But do you know? According to the World Population Review, India is not the oldest nation in the world. The title belongs to a modern-day Muslim country where people have lived for over 100,000 years.

As per the World Population Review survey, which uses historical population statistics to forecast current population patterns worldwide, Persia, or modern-day Iran, is the oldest country in the world, with human populations having existed there for more than 100,000 years. The Elamite Empire, an ancient civilisation that arose in the Middle Bronze Age, is associated with Iran's ancient history, according to the World Population Review list.

One of the oldest civilisations in history, the Elamite Empire spanned 3200–539 BCE and was centred in the far west and southwest of present-day Iran, extending from the lowlands of Khuzestan and Ilam Province to a small portion of southern Iraq.

India has been around since 2000 BCE, making it the second oldest country in the world according to the World Population Review list.

With a history nearly as long as India's, China is ranked as the third-oldest country in the world.