This Muslim country may lower marriage age for girls to 9, it is...

This proposal has alarmed human rights groups and activists who see it as a serious threat to women's rights

Iraq is facing a major controversy over a new bill that could allow girls as young as nine and boys as young as 15 to get married. This proposal, currently being discussed in the Iraqi parliament, has alarmed human rights groups and activists who see it as a serious threat to women's rights.

According to reports, the bill suggests that couples must choose whether to follow Sunni or Shia religious laws in their marriage. If there's a disagreement, the husband’s preference will prevail unless proven otherwise. Additionally, the bill would shift the authority to approve marriages from the courts to religious offices, specifically Shia and Sunni endowments. This would be a significant change from the current system.

The bill is based on Jaafari law, which is derived from Shia teachings and allows marriage for very young girls and boys. This aspect of the proposal is particularly worrying to many, as it could increase the already high rate of child marriages in Iraq. UNICEF reports that 28% of girls in Iraq are married before the age of 18, and this bill could make that number rise.

The bill was temporarily withdrawn in July due to opposition but was brought back in early August with support from powerful groups in parliament. Despite protests and warnings from rights groups, the bill is still under consideration.