The Bombay Canteen, located in the heart of Mumbai, has been named the Best Indian Restaurant in the country by The World Culinary Awards. Since its opening in 2015, the restaurant has transformed the dining scene by celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage through innovative dishes that blend nostalgia with modern techniques.

The awards are determined by public votes and expert nominations, highlighting the finest culinary achievements worldwide. The Bombay Canteen stood out in a competitive field, facing off against notable establishments like Indian Accent, Olive Bar & Kitchen, and Masala Library. Last year, Indian Accent took home the top award.

Founded by Chef Floyd Cardoz, Yash Bhanage, Sameer Seth, and Thomas Zacharias, The Bombay Canteen aims to showcase India’s diverse regional flavours. The team’s vision is clear: to serve traditional Indian dishes with a contemporary twist using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Their goal is not just to provide food but to create a cultural experience with every plate.

The restaurant's menu reflects the rich diversity of Indian culinary traditions, from Kerala's coastlines to Punjab's streets. Signature dishes include Desi Tacos, made with a Gujarati flatbread filled with Indian-inspired toppings, and Keema Kaleji Toast, featuring spiced minced lamb and liver on toasted bread. The focus on lesser-known ingredients, such as foraged greens and ancient grains, adds authenticity to the menu.

During the monsoon, people can enjoy dishes featuring bhutta (corn), while summer brings vibrant flavours like mangoes and jackfruit. With this dedication to innovation and tradition, The Bombay Canteen continues to delight diners and set a benchmark for Indian cuisine.