THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...

This multirole jet is equipped with a 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannon, which is ideal for close-range combat. Check here to know more about this jet.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a fourth-generation multirole fighter jet developed jointly by four European countries, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The design of the aircraft began in the late 1980s, and the first prototype took to the skies in 1994. After a decade of testing and refinement, the Eurofighter Typhoon officially entered operational service in 2003. Since then, it has been deployed in various combat scenarios, including operations in Libya, Syria, and Iraq.

Capabilities and features

The Eurofighter Typhoon is an advanced fighter jet with exceptional capabilities. It boasts cutting-edge avionics, a fly-by-wire control system, and a delta wing and canard design that provides high maneuverability. The aircraft can reach speeds of up to 2,495 km/h (Mach 2), with a combat range of approximately 1,390 km and a ferry range of 3,790 km.

This multirole jet is equipped with a 27mm Mauser BK-27 cannon, which is ideal for close-range combat. Additionally, it can carry a range of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship missiles, including AIM-120 AMRAAM, Meteor, Storm Shadow, and Brimstone. The aircraft can also operate with precision-guided bombs, making it a formidable force in various combat scenarios.

Advanced technology

The Eurofighter Typhoon features advanced technology, including the Captor-M multi-mode radar system, which is being upgraded to AESA radar (Captor-E). This upgrade will further enhance the aircraft's capabilities, allowing it to detect and engage targets more effectively.

This jet also features a helmet-mounted display and infrared search and track (IRST) system, which provide the pilot with enhanced targeting capabilities. These systems enable the pilot to track and engage multiple targets simultaneously, making the Eurofighter Typhoon a highly effective fighter jet in various combat scenarios.

Operators and deployment

The Eurofighter Typhoon is currently in service with the air forces of several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The Royal Air Force (RAF) operates the Typhoon FGR4 variant, while the German Air Force, Italian Air Force, and Spanish Air Force also use the Eurofighter Typhoon as a key component of their air defense strategies.

In addition to these countries, the Eurofighter Typhoon has been exported to other nations, including Austria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia received 72 Eurofighter Typhoons from the UK, with deliveries starting in 2007. Oman ordered 12 Eurofighter Typhoons in 2012, further expanding its air defense capabilities. Qatar and Kuwait have also acquired the Eurofighter Typhoon, with deliveries beginning in 2020.

The Eurofighter Typhoon has proven to be a highly effective and versatile fighter jet, with a range of capabilities that make it an essential component of modern air defense strategies. Its advanced technology, combined with its impressive speed and maneuverability, make it a formidable force in various combat scenarios. As the Eurofighter Typhoon continues to undergo upgrades and improvements, it is likely to remain a key player in the world of military aviation for years to come.