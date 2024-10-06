Twitter
Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Meet man who went to US for job, studied at IIT Kanpur, later became a monk at 30 because...

This Mughal princess was one of richest women of her time, still never got married, reason....

After Delhi's big drug bust, MD worth Rs 1800 crore seized from...

Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim's first female IPS officer

This Mughal princess was one of richest women of her time, still never got married, reason....

When Shah Jahan became emperor in 1628, he rewarded his daughter with an annual allowance of Rs 6 lakh, one lakh gold coins, and several estates.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

This Mughal princess was one of richest women of her time, still never got married, reason....
Jahanara Begum, the eldest daughter of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, lived a life of extraordinary luxury and power. She was not only admired for her beauty but also respected for her intellect and administrative abilities. Jahanara was highly educated, authoring two books in Persian and playing a key role in the construction of remarkable architectural projects.

When Shah Jahan became emperor in 1628, he rewarded his daughter with an annual allowance of Rs 6 lakh, one lakh gold coins, and several estates. Over the years, her wealth increased significantly, with her yearly income reaching Rs 30 lakh, making her one of the wealthiest women of her era. Following the death of her mother, Mumtaz Mahal, Jahanara inherited half of her mother's vast fortune, which added further to her riches.

Despite her immense wealth and royal stature, Jahanara never married. Historians believe that Shah Jahan was reluctant to see his daughter wed, fearing that any potential husband could pose a threat to the empire by seeking influence or power. This political concern may have been a key reason behind her lifelong single status.

Jahanara was also deeply involved in her family affairs, particularly in the life of her brother Dara Shukoh. She contributed a significant amount to his wedding in 1630, funding half of the Rs 32 lakh spent on the lavish ceremony, as noted by historian Avik Chanda.

Though she could have had her pick of royal suitors, Jahanara remained devoted to her family and her role in the Mughal court, forgoing marriage in favour of her loyalty to the empire.

