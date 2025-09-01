Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the Red Fort, he was...

The Mughals hold a significant place in India's history. However, their downfall was quite tragic. The situation became so dire that even the descendants of Bahadur Shah Zafar were forced to beg. Chech here to know who was that Mughal prince who used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

The Mughal Empire, once a symbol of grandeur and power, witnessed a dramatic decline with the advent of British rule in India. The last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, was forced to surrender his throne and was exiled to Rangoon (Myanmar) after the 1857 revolution. This marked the end of an era, and the Mughal dynasty's fortunes began to dwindle. 

After the fall of the Mughal Empire, the lives of its descendants took a dire turn, with one prince, who was born in the Red Fort, reportedly resorting to begging on the streets of Delhi at night. Let's know more about this prince.

Who was that Mughal prince who used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night?

Bahadur Shah Zafar's son, Mirza Jawan Bakht, was born in the Red Fort, but after the collapse of the empire, his condition became so bad that he used to beg in the streets of Delhi at night. He would even go out in the dark to hide his royal identity. This story is a symbol of how the princes were pushed into oblivion and poverty.

The book "Begumat Ke Aansu" by Khwaja Hasan Nizami mentions another prince, Qamar Sultan Bahadur, who was Bahadur Shah Zafar's grandson. According to the book, Qamar Sultan was also forced to beg on the streets, praying for enough money to buy food.  It is said that while begging, he used to say, "O Allah, give me enough so that I can buy food for myself." His life is a living example of the Mughal dynasty's downfall. The British were ruthless in their pursuit of power, and many Mughal princes were brutally killed outside Delhi.

Mirza Mughal and the British revenge

Bahadur Shah Zafar's fifth son, Mirza Mughal, was killed by the British during the 1857 revolution. The British not only sought to capture power but also aimed to eradicate the Mughal dynasty's legacy. Many princes were mercilessly slaughtered, and their stories were reduced to mere footnotes in history.

Current status of Mughal descendants

Today, some people in both India and Pakistan claim descent from the Mughal Empire. However, most of them live in anonymity and poverty, without any government support or recognition. Their stories are confined to history books and family narratives, a reminder of the empire's glorious past.

The Historical Role of Mughal Prince

During the Mughal era, princes played a significant role in the empire's administration and culture. They led military campaigns, patronized arts and literature, and were involved in court politics. However, after 1857, this tradition was disrupted, and the Mughal princes were relegated to the shadows of history. Their legacy remains a testament to the empire's grandeur, but their stories are now a reminder of the transience of power and fortune.

