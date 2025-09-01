This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the Red Fort, he was...

These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
From Ben 10 to Pokémon: Cartoon theme songs you didn't know Bollywood singers sang
Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bareilly Ki Barfi
Afghanistan Earthquake: At least 250, over 500 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake hits eastern part of country
Justin Bieber wins hearts after surprising Indian bride on her wedding day with unexpected visit: Watch
SCO Summit 2025: Huge support for India as member leaders condemn April Pahalgam attack, say, 'Perpetrators, organisers of such attacks must...'
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral
DPL 2025: Nitish Rana's masterclass helps West Delhi Lions beat Central Delhi Kings by six wickets
Ram Kapoor turns a year older and fitter, how the actor dropped 55 kg in 18 months and inspired millions
PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'
VIRAL
The Mughals hold a significant place in India's history. However, their downfall was quite tragic. The situation became so dire that even the descendants of Bahadur Shah Zafar were forced to beg. Chech here to know who was that Mughal prince who used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night.
The Mughal Empire, once a symbol of grandeur and power, witnessed a dramatic decline with the advent of British rule in India. The last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, was forced to surrender his throne and was exiled to Rangoon (Myanmar) after the 1857 revolution. This marked the end of an era, and the Mughal dynasty's fortunes began to dwindle.
After the fall of the Mughal Empire, the lives of its descendants took a dire turn, with one prince, who was born in the Red Fort, reportedly resorting to begging on the streets of Delhi at night. Let's know more about this prince.
Bahadur Shah Zafar's son, Mirza Jawan Bakht, was born in the Red Fort, but after the collapse of the empire, his condition became so bad that he used to beg in the streets of Delhi at night. He would even go out in the dark to hide his royal identity. This story is a symbol of how the princes were pushed into oblivion and poverty.
The book "Begumat Ke Aansu" by Khwaja Hasan Nizami mentions another prince, Qamar Sultan Bahadur, who was Bahadur Shah Zafar's grandson. According to the book, Qamar Sultan was also forced to beg on the streets, praying for enough money to buy food. It is said that while begging, he used to say, "O Allah, give me enough so that I can buy food for myself." His life is a living example of the Mughal dynasty's downfall. The British were ruthless in their pursuit of power, and many Mughal princes were brutally killed outside Delhi.
Bahadur Shah Zafar's fifth son, Mirza Mughal, was killed by the British during the 1857 revolution. The British not only sought to capture power but also aimed to eradicate the Mughal dynasty's legacy. Many princes were mercilessly slaughtered, and their stories were reduced to mere footnotes in history.
Today, some people in both India and Pakistan claim descent from the Mughal Empire. However, most of them live in anonymity and poverty, without any government support or recognition. Their stories are confined to history books and family narratives, a reminder of the empire's glorious past.
During the Mughal era, princes played a significant role in the empire's administration and culture. They led military campaigns, patronized arts and literature, and were involved in court politics. However, after 1857, this tradition was disrupted, and the Mughal princes were relegated to the shadows of history. Their legacy remains a testament to the empire's grandeur, but their stories are now a reminder of the transience of power and fortune.