This Mughal King married his own daughter because he believed she looked like....

After Mumtaz died, Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor who constructed the Taj Mahal, married his own daughter Jahanara because he thought she resembled Mumtaz.

That king would be the one to marry his daughter must have surprised you when you learnt which one had married his own daughter. We are speaking of the well-known Indian Mughal emperor who, following the passing of his spouse, wed his own daughter.

After Mumtaz died, Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor who constructed the Taj Mahal, married his own daughter Jahanara because he thought she resembled Mumtaz. While giving birth to Shah Jahan's fourteenth child, Mumtaz passed away on June 17, 1631.

When Mumtaz passed away, Jahanara was just 17 years old, and Shah Jahan had lost his mind. In remembrance of Mumtaz, Shah Jahan wed Jahanara, his real daughter, because she bore an exact resemblance to Mumtaz.

Jahanara did not object to the marriage because she was also deeply disturbed by her father's situation.

Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan had a second child named Jahanara. Jahanara was a bright, devout Muslim who also understood a lot about politics, as per reports.

Shah Jahan gave Jahanara the title of "Padshah Begum" in order to conceal their marriage and prevent slander.



Aurangzeb became resentful of his father for his constant mischief. This was the rationale behind the imprisonment of his father Shahjahan and the assassination of his own brother Dara Shikoh in order to ascend to the throne.



This chapter of history was concealed to keep it out of the public eye because the British took over after the Mughals.