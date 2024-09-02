This Mughal King fell in love with his own stepmother

The most popular version of the story suggests that Anarkali was entombed alive in a brick wall, either to die within or as a form of living imprisonment.

Salim, also known as Emperor Jahangir, was the fourth Mughal Emperor of India, ruling from 1605 to 1627. He was the son of Akbar the Great. The woman in question was Anarkali, believed to be a courtesan or possibly one of the wives or concubines of Emperor Akbar, which made her Salim's stepmother, as reported by Indianforum.

According to popular legend, Salim fell deeply in love with Anarkali, causing a scandal within the royal court due to the taboo nature of their relationship. When Akbar discovered the affair, he was reportedly furious and saw it as a betrayal. As a result, Anarkali was sentenced to death.

There is limited historical evidence to fully verify this story. The tale of Salim and Anarkali is often considered more of a romantic legend than a documented historical fact.

The story of Salim and Anarkali has been romanticized in various forms of Indian art, literature, and cinema, most notably in the classic Bollywood film "Mughal-e-Azam."

The story is nevertheless a moving account of forbidden love and royal intrigue, reflecting the intricate workings of the Mughal court as well as the private lives of its members, even in the absence of hard historical evidence.