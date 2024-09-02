This Mughal King fell in love with his own stepmother

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

IIM Ahmedabad professor reacts to trolls saying Navya Naveli Nanda got admission due to quota: 'She got...'

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who quit IIT, then built Rs 24335 crore company, has net worth of Rs 1300 crore, he is...

Meet man who quit IIT, then built Rs 24335 crore company, has net worth of Rs 1300 crore, he is...

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Five most stressed countries in the world 

Five most stressed countries in the world 

7 largest butterflies in the world

7 largest butterflies in the world

8 ancient animals that are still alive

8 ancient animals that are still alive

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeViral

Viral

This Mughal King fell in love with his own stepmother

The most popular version of the story suggests that Anarkali was entombed alive in a brick wall, either to die within or as a form of living imprisonment.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 05:01 PM IST

This Mughal King fell in love with his own stepmother
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Salim, also known as Emperor Jahangir, was the fourth Mughal Emperor of India, ruling from 1605 to 1627. He was the son of Akbar the Great. The woman in question was Anarkali, believed to be a courtesan or possibly one of the wives or concubines of Emperor Akbar, which made her Salim's stepmother, as reported by Indianforum.

According to popular legend, Salim fell deeply in love with Anarkali, causing a scandal within the royal court due to the taboo nature of their relationship. When Akbar discovered the affair, he was reportedly furious and saw it as a betrayal. As a result, Anarkali was sentenced to death.

The most popular version of the story suggests that Anarkali was entombed alive in a brick wall, either to die within or as a form of living imprisonment.

There is limited historical evidence to fully verify this story. The tale of Salim and Anarkali is often considered more of a romantic legend than a documented historical fact.

The story of Salim and Anarkali has been romanticized in various forms of Indian art, literature, and cinema, most notably in the classic Bollywood film "Mughal-e-Azam."

The story is nevertheless a moving account of forbidden love and royal intrigue, reflecting the intricate workings of the Mughal court as well as the private lives of its members, even in the absence of hard historical evidence. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix: Prabhas-starrer beats Shaitaan, but loses to Shah Rukh's Jawan and surprising all-woman film

Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

Viral video: Wedding turns into chaos as guests fight over mutton, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement