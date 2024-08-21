This Mughal emperor was called 'Zinda Peer' because...

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, was known by the title "Zinda Peer," which translates to "living saint." This title was attributed to him due to his devout Islamic faith and ascetic lifestyle, which set him apart from many of his predecessors who were known for their more lavish and indulgent lifestyles.

Aurangzeb's reign (1658–1707) was marked by his strict adherence to Islamic law, and he made significant efforts to impose Sharia across his empire. Unlike his predecessors, who embraced a more tolerant and pluralistic approach, Aurangzeb took a conservative stance, often being seen as a devout ruler who prioritized religion over opulence.

His simple lifestyle further cemented his reputation as a "Zinda Peer." Despite being the ruler of a vast and wealthy empire, Aurangzeb chose to live modestly. He avoided the grand celebrations, luxurious clothes, and indulgences typical of Mughal royalty. Instead, he wore simple clothes, wrote copies of the Quran by hand, and even earned money from sewing caps, which he used to support his personal expenses. His commitment to Islamic practices and avoidance of worldly pleasures led many of his followers to view him as a saintly figure, hence the title "Zinda Peer."

However, his rigid policies, including the reintroduction of the jizya tax on non-Muslims and the destruction of several Hindu temples, made him a controversial figure. While some admired his devotion, others saw his rule as intolerant and oppressive. Despite the mixed views, Aurangzeb's legacy as a pious and austere ruler remains a significant part of his history.