This Mughal emperor built Delhi's Chandni Chowk for his daughter, he was...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details

Zaheer Khan quits Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants after one IPL season – Here’s why

After US President Donald Trump, his ex-friend Elon Musk REACTS to Jimmy Kimmel late night show being pulled off, says:‘ Disgusting…’

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

Asia Cup 2025: India set for surprise move on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Super 4 clash with Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch animated film

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statem

US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details

US Embassy takes BIG action, revokes visas of Indian execs due to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

This Mughal emperor built Delhi's Chandni Chowk for his daughter, he was...

Construction began in 1650, and Jahanara Begum herself designed this grand bazaar to be a bustling yet aesthetically pleasing commercial center.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 08:28 PM IST

This Mughal emperor built Delhi's Chandni Chowk for his daughter, he was...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chandni Chowk, located in the heart of Old Delhi, is a bustling market that attracts millions of tourists and locals every year. This historic market, approximately 375 years old, was built by a famous Mughal emperor for his daughter.

Who built Chandni Chowk?

Chandni Chowk was established by the fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, in 1650 AD, when he moved the capital of the Mughal Empire from Agra to what is now known as Old Delhi. Shah Jahan named his new capital Shahjahanabad and developed Chandni Chowk as the city's central market.

Historians say that Shah Jahan's daughter, Jahanara Begum, was fond of shopping and frequently visited Delhi's various markets. Upon learning of her daughter's passion, the emperor decided to build an entire market in front of the Red Fort in Old Delhi.

Construction began in 1650, and Jahanara Begum herself designed this grand bazaar to be a bustling yet aesthetically pleasing commercial center. Originally, the bazaar housed over 1,500 shops and was divided into four main sections: Urdu Bazaar, Johari Bazaar, and Ashrafi Bazaar.

A central canal, fed by the Yamuna River, flowed through the bazaar, further enhancing its unique and picturesque atmosphere.

Why was it named Chandni Chowk?

Initially, the bazaar was simply known as Shahjahanabad Bazaar, but later it was renamed 'Chandni Chowk,' meaning a market bathed in moonlight reflected off the Yamuna's waters.

During Shah Jahan's reign, Chandni Chowk was more than just a bazaar; it was the Mughal capital's primary commercial and cultural center. The shops were arranged in a distinctive pattern that reflected the immense wealth of the Mughal Empire and attracted traders from Asia and Europe.

Also read: Why are most water bottle caps blue? The reason will surprise you

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors', ECI calls it 'baseless'
Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India ahead of Sunday's fixture
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve post
Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and controlled cravings, 'You take 10 drops before...'
Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and cravings
From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns
These Bollywood’s divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery looks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE