This Mughal emperor built Delhi's Chandni Chowk for his daughter, he was...

Chandni Chowk, located in the heart of Old Delhi, is a bustling market that attracts millions of tourists and locals every year. This historic market, approximately 375 years old, was built by a famous Mughal emperor for his daughter.

Who built Chandni Chowk?

Chandni Chowk was established by the fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, in 1650 AD, when he moved the capital of the Mughal Empire from Agra to what is now known as Old Delhi. Shah Jahan named his new capital Shahjahanabad and developed Chandni Chowk as the city's central market.

Historians say that Shah Jahan's daughter, Jahanara Begum, was fond of shopping and frequently visited Delhi's various markets. Upon learning of her daughter's passion, the emperor decided to build an entire market in front of the Red Fort in Old Delhi.

Construction began in 1650, and Jahanara Begum herself designed this grand bazaar to be a bustling yet aesthetically pleasing commercial center. Originally, the bazaar housed over 1,500 shops and was divided into four main sections: Urdu Bazaar, Johari Bazaar, and Ashrafi Bazaar.

A central canal, fed by the Yamuna River, flowed through the bazaar, further enhancing its unique and picturesque atmosphere.

Why was it named Chandni Chowk?

Initially, the bazaar was simply known as Shahjahanabad Bazaar, but later it was renamed 'Chandni Chowk,' meaning a market bathed in moonlight reflected off the Yamuna's waters.

During Shah Jahan's reign, Chandni Chowk was more than just a bazaar; it was the Mughal capital's primary commercial and cultural center. The shops were arranged in a distinctive pattern that reflected the immense wealth of the Mughal Empire and attracted traders from Asia and Europe.

