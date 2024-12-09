During a recent interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Trump expressed his commitment to this initiative, stating, 'We must put an end to it' and labeling the current system as 'absurd'.

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to eliminate birthright citizenship on his first day in office, a policy established under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. This amendment grants citizenship to anyone born on US soil, regardless of their parents' immigration status. During a recent interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump expressed his commitment to this initiative, stating, "We must put an end to it," and labeling the current system as "absurd".

In addition to ending birthright citizenship, Trump plans to deport all individuals living in the US without legal status. He indicated that this would include not only undocumented immigrants but potentially their American citizen family members as well. However, he has expressed a willingness to work with Democrats on legislation that would protect "Dreamers"—undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children—allowing them to remain in the country.



Legal experts have pointed out that Trump's proposal to abolish birthright citizenship would face significant challenges. Changing this long-standing policy would likely require a constitutional amendment, which necessitates substantial congressional support and state ratification. Experts argue that any executive order attempting to modify this right would encounter immediate legal hurdles and could violate multiple constitutional provisions.



Trump's assertion that the US is unique in offering birthright citizenship has also been debunked; many countries, including Canada and several nations in South America, provide similar rights. His plans reflect a continuation of his previous stance on immigration issues and highlight the ongoing debate surrounding citizenship and immigration reform in the United States.