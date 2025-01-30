While the law does not return ownership of the land to Māori, it ensures the mountain is treated with respect and protection

In a landmark decision, New Zealand has granted legal personhood to Taranaki Mounga, the country’s second-highest mountain, along with its surrounding peaks. This means the mountain now has the same legal rights, duties, and protections as a person.

The decision is a significant recognition of the deep cultural and spiritual connection between Taranaki Māori and the mountain, which they consider an ancestor. Hundreds of iwi (tribal) members travelled to the capital to witness the final reading of the bill, breaking into song as it passed unanimously in parliament, according to The Guardian.

This move also restores the mountain’s original Māori name, Taranaki Mounga, officially replacing its colonial name, Mount Egmont. Other surrounding features will also revert to their traditional Māori names.

According to The Guardian, Jamie Tuuta, chief negotiator for Taranaki Mounga, described the occasion as both emotional and historic. "After generations of hope being discarded, it is a sad time, but also a day of celebration," he said.

The decision follows a 2016 settlement in which the New Zealand government acknowledged past injustices against Taranaki Māori, including the confiscation of 1.2 million acres of land during the 19th-century Taranaki wars. While the law does not return ownership of the land to Māori, it ensures the mountain is treated with respect and protection.

Taranaki becomes the third natural feature in New Zealand to be granted legal personhood, after Te Urewera (a former national park) in 2014 and the Whanganui River in 2017.