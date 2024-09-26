This millionaire bought private island for $50 million so that his wife can...

Many of us has a dream to own a private island so that we can do whatever we want whitout fearing anyone. However, for most of us, that's just a dream, but for one Dubai-based housewife, it's a reality. Her millionaire husband reportedly purchased a $50 million island in the Indian Ocean, so that she can relax in a bikini without any fear.

Soudi Al Nadak, 26, shared an Instagram video of the private island with the caption: “POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.”

The 26-year-old woman hails from Britain and is married to Dubai-based entrepreneur Jamal Al Nadak. In an interview with HT.com, she identified herself as a "full time housewife." The couple first crossed paths during their time as students in Dubai and have been married for more than three years.

Druing the interview, she said, “It was something we were looking to do for a while for investment and my husband wants me to feel safe on a beach which is why he purchased one.”

Apart from her role as a wealthy homemaker, Soudi is recognised as a prominent influencer, sharing her opulent lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Social media trolling

The British-born influencer has faced trolling in the past for what some perceive as excessive flaunting on social media. Her posts feature luxurious vacations, extravagant dining experiences, shopping sprees at high-end boutiques, and other glimpses into her affluent life.

Additionally, her video showcasing the private island received criticism, with certain viewers questioning the validity of her statements.

Soudi said, “I don’t understand why I get so much hate as I just like to share my lifestyle with everyone.”

Meanwhile, Soudi Al Nadak's video announcing her husband's buying a private island has rapidly gained popularity on Instagram, amassing over 2.4 million views within a week.