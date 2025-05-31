A country near the United States is very unique in its own way, it has nothing like a conventional country. It is located just 30 miles from Dayton, Nevada. Molossia has its own government, a flag and a currency which is printed on poker chips.

A country near the United States is very unique in its own way, it has nothing like a conventional country. It is located just 30 miles from Dayton, Nevada. Its actual location is in the remote desert of Nevada. Molossia is spread across 1.3-square-acre of land and is a self-proclaimed micronation but with its own currency, president, and government. Its population is very small, only 30 people are its citizens.

History of Molossia

Kevin Baugh and James Spielman founded the micronation, Republic of Molossia on May 26, 1977. Molossia was initially located in Portland, Oregon and was called the Grand Republic of Vuldstein, and was ruled by “King” Spielman, who edclared himself King James 1. After he lost interest in governing the country, he gave all responsibilities to Baugh who then assumed the role of the President. Baugh was the Prime Minister under King Speilman. After his succession, Baugh renamed the country the Republic of Molossia in 1999 and also changed the location of the country to the Nevada desert.

Molossia means “harmony in the world” is Hawaiian language which is an adaptation of the word maluhia. The country has not received any formal recognition from any country of the United Nation and it also failed to get formal independence from the US via a petition. Baugh pays the property tax on the land to the Storey County.

The flag of the country is called the Grand Triune and is in a rectangle shape with a blue stripe on the top, a white one in the middle and a green stripe on the bottom. Plastic bags and incandescent lightbulbs are banned in Molossia to prevent environmental degradation. The micronation is not very developed and the President calls it a ‘third world nation’ due to its poor development but the small country still has essential facilities like shops, libraries, graveyard, and more. The citizens do not have to pay taxes.

What is unique is that its currency is printed on poker chips, which is based on the value of Pillsbury cookie dough.